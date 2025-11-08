Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message

The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker expresses gratitude after bagging multiple nominations for the 2026 Grammys

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message

Sabrina Carpenter is having a truly whirlwind year!

On Friday, November 7, the Recording Academy announced its nominations for the prestigious 2026 awards event, in which the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker received six nods for her incredible music.

The songstress has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Expressing her gratitude for the major recognition, the Manchild singer took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message.

“6 nominations :’) i am so floored and grateful. thank you @recordingacademy,” captioned the Short n’ Sweet tour star.

The two-slide post included a gorgeous photo of Sabrina Carpenter, making a heart sign with her hands as she sat on her bed in a casual blue tee with animal print skirt.

Fans’ reactions:

Sabrina Carpenter’s heartwarming post received heartfelt reactions from fans, who showered love on the songstress for the huge recognition.

“CONGRATS STAR GIRL. so proud of u. no one more deserving,” wrote a first.

“so so insanely proud,” a second expressed.

A third congratulated, “congratulations my grammy girllll.”

“words cannot describe how insanely proud i am of you. having been with you all these years and seeing how far you’ve come has been so emotional. you’re getting your flowers and i’m just so so proud. i love you and thank you for being you & loving me as much as i love you,” one more lovingly added.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 Grammy wins:

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Sabrina Carpenter – who was nominated for six accolades – won two awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

