Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter bring glitter and glam wherever they go!
After two romantic date nights with her fiancé Travis Kelce this week, the Eras Tour hitmaker was seen captivating New York City with her showgirl pal Carpenter.
On Friday, November 7, The Life of a Showgirl singers lit up the Big Apple with a glamorous joint outing as they stepped out for dinner at The Corner Store in SoHo.
For the glam-packed outing, the Manchild hitmaker turned heads in a white turtle-neck layered under a beige trench coat and paired with black pantyhose.
She accessorized her look with statement pieces including a quilted black bag with a chain strap and black kitten heels.
Meanwhile, The Fate of Ophelia singer looked mesmerizing in a brown Thom Browne sweater and pleated mini skirt, coordinated with a navy blue vest and sheer black pantyhose.
Wearing statement jewelry and carrying a stylish brown handbag, Swift added a few extra inches to her 5’10” frame with red Gucci Women's Horsebit Platform Slingback Pumps.
Sabrina Carpenter’s dazzling appearance with Taylor Swift came shortly after she bagged six nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards.
On Friday morning, the Recording Academy announced the highly anticipated 2026 nominations, with Carpenter receiving nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.