Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent

The Stranger Things cast undoubtedly holds a special place in Millie Bobby Brown’s heart, but there’s one costar she’s fondest of.
During her dazzling appearance at the premiere of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her heartfelt bond with the cast, especially her relationship with one costar – who now also holds a deeply personal connection to her.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the star-studded event, the Enola Holmes starlet shared that Noah Schnapp – who plays Will Byers in the show – plays a special role in her daughter’s life.
She revealed that Schnapp, who is her real-life best friend, is actually her baby girl’s godfather.
Brown said, "Sadie is very, very maternal but Noah's her godfather. They all turn into the most gooey, soft versions of themselves [and] their baby voice comes out when they're around her."
Joining the Damsel actress during the conversation, The Tutor actor expressed his excitement to see his gorgeous pal stepping into this new era.
“Aw, it’s honestly the greatest joy. It’s actually crazy to me to see her grow from such a wide-eyed, innocent young silly girl and now she’s a mom and married. And I’m just so proud of her,” he shared.
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp starrer Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025.