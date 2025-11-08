Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent

The ‘Enola Holmes’ starlet opened up about her close bond with ‘Stranger Things’ costar, who is her daughter’s godparent

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent
Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent

The Stranger Things cast undoubtedly holds a special place in Millie Bobby Brown’s heart, but there’s one costar she’s fondest of.

During her dazzling appearance at the premiere of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her heartfelt bond with the cast, especially her relationship with one costar – who now also holds a deeply personal connection to her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the star-studded event, the Enola Holmes starlet shared that Noah Schnapp – who plays Will Byers in the show – plays a special role in her daughter’s life.

She revealed that Schnapp, who is her real-life best friend, is actually her baby girl’s godfather.

Brown said, "Sadie is very, very maternal but Noah's her godfather. They all turn into the most gooey, soft versions of themselves [and] their baby voice comes out when they're around her."

Joining the Damsel actress during the conversation, The Tutor actor expressed his excitement to see his gorgeous pal stepping into this new era.

“Aw, it’s honestly the greatest joy. It’s actually crazy to me to see her grow from such a wide-eyed, innocent young silly girl and now she’s a mom and married. And I’m just so proud of her,” he shared.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp starrer Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in three parts on November 26, December 25, and December 31, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity
Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sparks prison drama with his shocking act

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker expresses gratitude after bagging multiple nominations for the 2026 Grammys

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats
Jeremy Renner's former co-star Yi Zhou accused him of sending 'intimate' photos and threatening to 'call ICE' on her

David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown
The 'Black Widow' star recalled tense moments with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard at 'Stranger Things' set

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift turn heads in New York City with their striking joint appearance

Grammy nomination 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar among top nominees

Grammy nomination 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar among top nominees
The Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards,

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner faces new accusations from Chinese filmmaker

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner faces new accusations from Chinese filmmaker
The 'Hawkeye' star lands into new trouble after Chinese co-star makes chilling claims against him

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce walk hand-in-hand for second NYC date

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce walk hand-in-hand for second NYC date
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out again in New York for their second date night

Journey's farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026

Journey's farewell tour marks grand goodbye in 2026
Journey's farewell tour tickets will be available from November 14 to enjoy the historical tour, with presales beginning November 11

Complete list of 2026 Grammy Nominations finally revealed

Complete list of 2026 Grammy Nominations finally revealed
Taylor Swift and Lily Allen mark absent from next year's Grammy Awards nominations

Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year'

Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year'
Kim Kardashian mocks harsh critics over her show 'All's Fair'

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations
The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in February next year