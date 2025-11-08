Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats

Jeremy Renner has fired back at a former film co-star after she accused him of sending explicit messages and threatening to “call ICE.”
As per Page Six, The Avengers star has refuted the allegations made against him by Yi Zhou, who is film director and writer, after she accused the actor of sending “intimate” photos and threatening to “call ICE” on her.
“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue,” a rep for Renner told the outlet.
On Monday, Zhou, 37, shared with her Instagram followers that Renner had begun contacting her in June, sending “personal and intimate photographs.”
“He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship,” she continued.
The film director mentioned, “I believed in him, in the power of love and in the possibility of redemption.”
Zhou, who worked with Renner, 54, on Chronicles of Disney, alleged he later denied any personal or professional connection despite signing agreements with her production company.
“When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me,” Zhou shared.
Zhou also elaborated on her allegations Thursday in a Daily Mail interview, providing a screenshot from a video she says Renner sent on WhatsApp.