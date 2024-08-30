Queen Camilla gets historic new royal role from King Charles

Queen Camilla has got a new role by being appointed as the first ever royal patron of Rifleman’s Association.
It’s so special because this positon wasn’t held by any member from King Charles’ family before her.
Back in 2020, Her Majesty was made the next Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles after father-in-law Prince Philip had passed away.
And, now, she has become the figurehead of the organization’s association, which looks after the infantry regiment of the British Army!
Queen Camilla will now be overseeing how to offer friendship, help, and support to veterans as well as soldiers, including their families.
As per Express UK, there is one personal reason for her taking up this role.
It’s a way of Her Majesty paying tribute to her father Major Bruce Shand, who had been awarded the Military Cross back in 1940 for his efforts in North Africa.
Royal fans as well as members of The Rifles have happily welcomed King Charles’ wife as the patron.
Queen Camilla has famously served as a successful patron of over 100 charities and business, so her triumphing in this new role is expected without a doubt.