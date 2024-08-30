Royal

Queen Camilla gets historic new royal role from King Charles

Queen Camilla has ‘one of a kind’ duty to attend henceforth

  by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024


Queen Camilla has got a new role by being appointed as the first ever royal patron of Rifleman’s Association.

It’s so special because this positon wasn’t held by any member from King Charles’ family before her.

Back in 2020, Her Majesty was made the next Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles after father-in-law Prince Philip had passed away.

And, now, she has become the figurehead of the organization’s association, which looks after the infantry regiment of the British Army!

Queen Camilla will now be overseeing how to offer friendship, help, and support to veterans as well as soldiers, including their families.

As per Express UK, there is one personal reason for her taking up this role.

It’s a way of Her Majesty paying tribute to her father Major Bruce Shand, who had been awarded the Military Cross back in 1940 for his efforts in North Africa.

Royal fans as well as members of The Rifles have happily welcomed King Charles’ wife as the patron.

Queen Camilla has famously served as a successful patron of over 100 charities and business, so her triumphing in this new role is expected without a doubt.

Royal News

Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'
King Charles, Prince Andrew on brink of major royal feud?
King Charles’ protestors found guilty for ‘fake blood stunt’
Prince Harry keeps Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet out of spotlight for this reason
Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'
Meghan Markle works 'secretly' on her big plans after shocking setback
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview
Prince William gives unusual message before he returns to royal duties
Prince Harry sends ‘good wishes for Kate and King’ in new ‘Spare' release
Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming moments with new family member