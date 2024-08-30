Blake Lively’s brother-in-law FIERCELY defends her from Justin Baldoni criticism

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law Bart Johnson has fiercely stepped in to defend her from the outpouring influx of criticism following feud with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
Although the actor’s inner circle, including husband Ryan Reynolds and bestie Taylor Swift, have remained tight-lipped about her career crisis, sister Robyn Lively’s spouse has offered support.
Extending Blake Lively a birthday wish on Monday, he wrote, “My best friend for 30 years! Countless stories of family trips and vacations. MOST important: helping me gain favor of her older sister.”
“I’ve had the privilege of being fiends with this kind, loving, committed, hard-working and inspiring strong woman,” Bart Johnson added.
And, then, he seemingly backed the star’s good nature up in an indirect act of defense.
Blake Lively’s brother-in-law went on, “Someone that wants to make the world a better place and has been such an exceptional role model in a million kinda ways to care for others.”
“Spread kindness and my personal favorite, putting her family first and being an AMAZING wife and mother. When I grow up I wanna be just like her,” he concluded.
Bart Johnson even slipped in another reference, declaring, “The truth has not come out yet.”