Kamala Harris to welcome Republicans to cabinet for 'diverse perspectives’

Democrat nominee for president Kamala Harris vows to open the door of her cabinet for the Republicans.
Harris, in an exclusive interview on CNN with Dana Bash without specifying a role or name, said that she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet if she got elected.
When she was asked, “Will you appoint a Republican to your Cabinet?” she replied, “Yes, I would. No, no one in particular in mind. We got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse.”
The 59-year-old explained, “But I would. I think it’s really important. I have spent my career inviting a diversity of opinions. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views and different experiences.”
She further added, “And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican.”
Furthermore, Harris, in the first interview with her running mate, Tim Walz, once again stressed that she is running to be president for “all Americans.” She also highlighted her ‘first and foremost highest priority’ is to ‘support and strengthen the middle class.’