Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar rocks organza saree

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar exchanged vows in 2019

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
The Anaa actress Naimal Khawar Khan slipped in a beautiful saree on a sunny day of Boston City. 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife via a short video left tongues wagging as she had her saree game on point. 

In the clip, the mom of one looked dazzling as ever as she basked under the sun, posed amidst the scenic view of Boston city and smiled for the lens of the camera. 

"A beautiful sari, sun and happy days," captioned Naimal. 


Shortly after the footage did rounds, netizens rushed to the comments section and showered immense love. 

One fan wrote, " You and saaris are truly a match made in heaven." 

Another penned, " Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous naimal." 

" Guess I know the photographer," added the third. 

To note, the Verna actress lately celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Hamza clad in all white to mark the special day. 

On the occasion, the couple dropped a loved-up photo showcasing they are truly happy. 

Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, who tied the knot in 2019, hosted a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony that saw most of the Lollywood fraternity in attendance. 

Both welcomed a cute son Mustafa Abbasi soon after the nuptials. 

