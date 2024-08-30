King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to Maori King

King Charles and Queen Camilla have issued a heartbreaking statement afterNew Zealand's Māori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero died at the age of 69 on Friday.
As per Washington Post, the Kiingi Tuheitia passed died peacefully on Friday, August 30, a few days after celebrating his 18 years on the throne.
The monarch posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to share his condolence for the late king.
"My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia's whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss, I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” his majesty said.
He added, "He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.”
Charles and Camilla noted that their “special” thoughts and prayers will be with the family at this most difficult and heartbreaking of times.
King continued, "His death is a particular shock in view of the fact that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane. (A mighty Totora tree has fallen.)
The monarch’s family was by his side as he departed. His death was announced by the Kiingitanga movement on social media.