Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to Maori King

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘mourned’ the death of Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla have issued a heartbreaking statement afterNew Zealand's Māori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero died at the age of 69 on Friday.

As per Washington Post, the Kiingi Tuheitia passed died peacefully on Friday, August 30, a few days after celebrating his 18 years on the throne.

The monarch posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to share his condolence for the late king.

"My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia's whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss, I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” his majesty said.

He added, "He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.”

Charles and Camilla noted that their “special” thoughts and prayers will be with the family at this most difficult and heartbreaking of times.

King continued, "His death is a particular shock in view of the fact that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane. (A mighty Totora tree has fallen.)

The monarch’s family was by his side as he departed. His death was announced by the Kiingitanga movement on social media.

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Royal News

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
King Charles shares sad message after Prince Harry's 'secret' visit to UK
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett start preparing for big day
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘kept their distance’ at uncle's funeral
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Prince Harry extends olive branch to Royal Family with new move
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Queen Camilla gets historic new royal role from King Charles
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
King Charles, Prince Andrew on brink of major royal feud?
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
King Charles’ protestors found guilty for ‘fake blood stunt’
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Prince Harry keeps Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet out of spotlight for THIS reason
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Meghan Markle works 'secretly' on her big plans after shocking setback
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift