King Charles shares video message after Meghan Markle’s new milestone

King Charles has released a personal message after Meghan Markle’s brand hit big milestone.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Duchess of Sussex’s new wine collection was sold out in less than an hour after launching.

The 14.5 per cent 750ml bottles were sold in sets of three for £72, half cases for £127, or full cases for £240, excluding £14 shipping.

Shortly after Meghan’s new milestone, Charles shared an Instagram video clip from the Palace of Holyroodhouse's annual Garden Party in Edinburgh, where he hosted a gathering of over 8,000 guests from across Scotland.

The clip was accompanied by a description which read, “The Royal Garden Party celebrates those who have made positive contributions to Scottish communities. Guests from the Highlands to the Borders enjoyed tea, sandwiches and the famous Palace cake while mingling in the historic gardens.”

His Majesty further added, “His Majesty was joined by other members of the Royal Family as they met representatives from Scottish charities, community organisations, local businesses, and public service workers who continue to make a difference throughout the nation.”

For those unversed, the Garden Party at Holyroodhouse is a tradition dating back to the reign of King George V and Queen Mary, forming an important part of Royal Week in Scotland.

