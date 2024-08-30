Royal

Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett start preparing for big day

  August 30, 2024
Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett have finally begin the countdown for their wedding.

On Saturday, Aug 31, the most-awaited ceremony will take place at the Hotel Union in Geiranger.

As per Hello!, the Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, will be attending the Norway royal wedding.

Märtha Louise previously told the BBC that there had been so much “turmoil” concerning her marriage.

“There's been a lot of criticism over the years, especially with me being spiritual – and in Norway, that’s taboo,” she said.

As of now it’s not confirmed whether Victoria and Carl Philip's younger sister, Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill will also join her siblings for the big day.

Märtha shares three daughters with her late ex-husband, Ari Behn - Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16.

The Norwegian royal family and their 350 guests will gather in Geiranger on Saturday for the “meet and greet.”

Märtha and Durek met through their mutual pal, Hollywood health and wellness guru Millana Snow, who played cupid role in 2018.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in 2022.

