30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Intense monsoon rains and floods in India's Gujarat state, Ahmedabad has killed at least 28 people in the past three days.
Some drowned while others were hit by the falling trees, government officials reported.
The weather department warned that more heavy rainfall is expected in the western coastal area.
Rivers have burst their banks and more than 30,000 people fled their homes due to danger.
To note, the situation in Gujarat is terrible as people waded through waist-high waters that submerged vehicles and roads in parts of the state.
Indian Express reported, " 35 people had died so far across the state. Some 1,856 people were rescued by disaster and army officials deployed for relief operations."
Vadodara is the worst-affected city. Electricity lines have been badly affected with 1000 villages living without power.
Prabhu Ram Soni, who lives in Gujarat's coastal city of Jamnagar revealed, "There is no electricity for the last two days, I have an eight-month-old daughter and an asthma patient, my mother, who is on oxygen support.”
More than 18000 people have been evacuated from cities near the coast.
Images and videos released by disaster officials showed them using inflatable boats and tyres to rescue people.
For the unversed, heavy rains lashed the Jamnagar, home to the world's largest oil refinery complex.
A deep depression of Gujarat is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday.