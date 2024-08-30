World

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

The intense monsoon spell lashes most parts of Gujarat

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
The intense monsoon spell lashes most parts of Gujarat
The intense monsoon spell lashes most parts of Gujarat 

Intense monsoon rains and floods in India's Gujarat state, Ahmedabad has killed at least 28 people in the past three days. 

Some drowned while others were hit by the falling trees, government officials reported. 

The weather department warned that more heavy rainfall is expected in the western coastal area. 

Rivers have burst their banks and more than 30,000 people fled their homes due to danger. 

To note, the situation in Gujarat is terrible as people waded through waist-high waters that submerged vehicles and roads in parts of the state. 

Indian Express reported, " 35 people had died so far across the state. Some 1,856 people were rescued by disaster and army officials deployed for relief operations." 

Vadodara is the worst-affected city. Electricity lines have been badly affected with 1000 villages living without power. 

Prabhu Ram Soni, who lives in Gujarat's coastal city of Jamnagar revealed, "There is no electricity for the last two days, I have an eight-month-old daughter and an asthma patient, my mother, who is on oxygen support.”

More than 18000 people have been evacuated from cities near the coast. 

Images and videos released by disaster officials showed them using inflatable boats and tyres to rescue people. 

For the unversed, heavy rains lashed the Jamnagar, home to the world's largest oil refinery complex. 

 A deep depression of Gujarat is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday. 

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

World News

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kamala Harris to welcome Republicans to cabinet for 'diverse perspectives’
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Taylor Swift concert attackers planned to kill 'a huge number,' CIA reports
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for explosive first interview
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Germany tightens security measures and asylum rules following deadly stabbing
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump in latest poll
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Telegram lawyer dismisses investigation into Pavel Durov as 'absurd'
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Donald Trump’s staff caught in physical clash over photography at cemetery
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Namibia to slaughter 700 wild animals for food as drought worsens
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Greek tourist port in Volos flooded by sea of dead fish: Watch