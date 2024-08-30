Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Spaniard tennis star Carlos Alcaraz exited from the US Open second round after a shock defeat from Van de Zandschulp.
According to Reuters, world number 74 stunned former US Open champion 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, August 29.
Two Grand Slam title winners said after the match, “I think my level stayed at the same point all the match, and it wasn't enough to win the match or to give myself the chance to get into the match or try to give myself chances.”
The 21-year-old accepted his mistakes, saying, “So, you know, what can I say? I didn't feel well hitting the ball. I think I made a lot of mistakes. When I wanted to come back or I think I wanted to come back, it was too late."
Alcaraz told reporters, “I don't want to put an excuse. Probably I'm a guy or I'm a player who needs more days or more breaks coming into the good tournaments or the important ones. So I have to think about it, and I have to learn about it."
Fans React To Alcaraz's Shocking Defeat
Netizens were also surprised by Alcaraz’s early exit from the tournament.
A fan wrote, “He’s already breaking records. It just wasn’t his day,” the other added, “Gutted for Carlos. He needs a long vacation. Come back stronger!”
A user commented, “You’ll come back stronger.”