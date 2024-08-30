Entertainment

A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak

The rapper has officaly anounce the release his highly anticipated album 'Don't Be Dumb'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak
A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak

A$AP Rocky has announced the official release of his new track, Tailor Swif, following an unexpected leak.

The Good for You rapper is getting ready to release another track before the long-awaited release of his highly anticipated album, Don't Be Dumb.

The leader of The Mob declared on Thursday, August 29, that his previously leaked song Tailor Swif, which is effectively titled after pop sensation Taylor Swift but has no further connection to her, will be available for download on Friday, August 30.

Flacco tweeted matter-of-factly, "SINCE U DUMMIES LEAKED IT ALREADY," and noted on TikTok that it will arrive "2MRW."

He released a 10-second teaser of the footage, which was filmed in Ukraine, to give fans a preview of the image.

To note, Rocky made the record debut at Rolling Loud Portugal in July of 2022. A few days later, the music video was leaked.

After Tailor Swif leaked, Rocky appeared hesitant to include it on the album, but he seems to have changed his mind, and the song will now be available on streaming sites. When discussing his new song, Rocky told Apple Music in early August that “Most of the songs that I usually perform and s–t like that, muthaf–kas leak it. And once it’s leaked, it’s just like, ‘Nah, it’s not on the project.”

He added, “I might perform it here or there, but it’s leaked. It is what it is. It’s out already.”

Rocky released his single Highjack earlier in August and on the Billboard Hot 100, the song peaked at number 89.

Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!

Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years

Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years
A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak

A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'

Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'

Entertainment News

Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Travis Kelce opens up about his ‘love’ for Taylor Swift
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Lana Del Rey finds love in Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Angelina Jolie, Akala clear up dating rumors after Venice Festival surprise appearance
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Angelina Jolie embodies grace and beauty at Venice Film Festival
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Blake Lively’s brother-in-law FIERCELY defends her from Justin Baldoni criticism
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Kim Kardashian hints at finding new boyfriend
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Angelina Jolie channels ‘diva’ persona in Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Harry Styles ‘seeing’ Taylor Russell again after breakup