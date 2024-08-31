Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’

Queen Camilla is heaping praise on the author who harshly criticized Meghan Markle as “unmaternal!”
In 2020, a bestselling American author, Emily Griffin, known for her 2005’s Something Borrowed, got herself in hot water after labeling the Duchess of Sussex as “unmaternal” and “such a phony.”
Griffin, who uploaded a series of critical responses to her Instagram account that directed at Prince Harry’s wife, has now received a personal letter from the Queen after their meeting during the second annual Queen’s Reading Room literary festival at Hampton Court Palace earlier this year.
Queen Camilla told the writer that it was a “great pleasure to meet you” and that she hopes that their “paths will cross again in the future.”
The letter, which the author shared on her Instagram handle on August 28, had a note from Camilla thanking Griffin for sending a copy of her latest novel on her way.
The queen also noted that she “much look forward to reading in the peace and quiet of Scotland.”
However, it is unknown whether Queen Camilla is aware of the author’s rude comments on her stepdaughter-in-law while writing the note.