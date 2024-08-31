Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom

In a heartbreaking turn of events, two women locked up a stranger’s toddler in a plane's restroom in China as he was not stopping crying.
The incident that went viral this week surfaced when one of the two involved women boldly posted the video on a local social media that captured the horrible act of them locking in a baby girl, apparently about a year old.
As recorded in the video posted on Douyin, a Chinese version of TikTok, a woman was seen sitting on the toilet, holding tightly onto the young girl as she struggled hard to escape them.
“We won’t let you out unless you stop crying,” said the woman to the child.
After the girl stopped crying, the woman picked her up and said, “If you make any noise again, we’ll come back (to the bathroom).”
The airline, in a statement shared on Monday, noted that the kid, who was accompanying her grandparents, was crying unstoppably during an almost three-hour flight.
It continued to note that the woman took the child after getting consent from her grandmother to “educate her.”
The incident happened on a Juneyao Airlines flight that took off on August 24, 2024.