Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal's squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League 

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Scotland next month, despite a disappointing performance at Euro 2024.
The 39-year-old soccer star did not score in his record sixth European Championship appearance, and Portugal was knocked out in the quarter-finals.
Since his senior debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has scored seven goals and made two assists in 11 UEFA Nations League appearances, winning the title in 2018-19.
Overall, he has achieved 130 goals and 45 assists in 212 matches and led Portugal to win the 2016 UEFA European Championship.
The Nations League fixtures are set for September 5 against Croatia and September 8 against Scotland, both at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.
The squad features goalkeepers Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), and Rui Silva (Real Betis). Defenders include Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Tiago Santos (Lille), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), and Nelson Semedo (Wolves).
Recently, CR7 received the UEFA Champions League all-time high scorer award.