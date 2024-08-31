Entertainment

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot

The 2000's show 'One Tree Hill's sequel series, starring Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, is in development at Netflix

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
A sequel series to the beloved drama One Tree Hill is in development at Netflix, with original stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz set to executive produce and reprise their roles.

The new series will be written and executive produced by Becky Hartman-Edwards, with Warner Bros. Television producing.

On Friday, August 30, Bush and Burton took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a joint message.

The caption reads, "What if you really can go back home? If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up."

“There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where “everything’s better and everything’s safe,” it added.

Alongside the message, Bush and Burton shared a photo of themselves with Daneel Ackles and Bevin Prince, posing in front of a backdrop of Tree Hill High School flyers, hinting at the possibility of filming for the reboot.

The original series, which aired from 2003 to 2012, followed the lives of half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott and their friends in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

One Tree Hill reboot is expected to premiere on Netflix in the near future, although an official release date has not been announced.

