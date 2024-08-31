Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

The iconic blue 'f' logo of Facebook turned black yesterday, leaving millions of users around the world confused and wondering if the social media giant was rebranding.
However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has now revealed that the unexpected change was merely a technical glitch.
"This was caused by a technical issue and has been resolved. People will see the fix when they update their app," a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider.
The glitch affected both iPhone and Android users, although the majority of those impacted were iOS users.
Reports of the black icon flooded in from various countries, including the US.
Users took to social media to express their confusion and speculate about the reason behind the change. However, Meta's clarification has put the rumors to rest.
To resolve the issue, users are advised to update their Facebook app, which will restore the iconic blue logo.
Meta has assured users that the issue has been resolved, and the Facebook app is now functioning normally.
With the glitch fixed, users can continue enjoying the social media platform without further disruptions.