Sci-Tech

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

Facebook's iconic blue 'f' logo turned black yesterday, leaving millions of users around the world confused

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Facebooks iconic blue logo turns black: Heres why
Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

The iconic blue 'f' logo of Facebook turned black yesterday, leaving millions of users around the world confused and wondering if the social media giant was rebranding.

However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has now revealed that the unexpected change was merely a technical glitch.

"This was caused by a technical issue and has been resolved. People will see the fix when they update their app," a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider.

The glitch affected both iPhone and Android users, although the majority of those impacted were iOS users.

Reports of the black icon flooded in from various countries, including the US.

Users took to social media to express their confusion and speculate about the reason behind the change. However, Meta's clarification has put the rumors to rest.

To resolve the issue, users are advised to update their Facebook app, which will restore the iconic blue logo.

Meta has assured users that the issue has been resolved, and the Facebook app is now functioning normally.

With the glitch fixed, users can continue enjoying the social media platform without further disruptions.

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why

Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns

Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss

Sci-Tech News

Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Robotic surgery takes gynecological treatments to new heights
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Instagram Launches Creator Lab with fresh Tools for next-gen content creators
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Elon Musk’s X suspended in Brazil following court ruling
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Gmail for android unveils AI-powered Q&A for smarter inbox searches
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft eyeing major investments in OpenAI
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Instagram rolls out exciting new features with custom fonts and stickers
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Oceanographers discover wonder under sea: Mountain larger than Mount Olympus