Brooke Sheild’s daughter fights THIS health battle for years

Brooke Shield’s daughter, Rowan Henchy, is sharing shocking news of struggling with some serious health issues for years!
First noticed back in 2018, the A Castle for Christmas actress’ daughter, while speaking exclusively to people, revealed that she had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during her freshman year.
“First of all, I lost a lot of weight, really rapidly. But I was eating two meals [for] each meal. I was consuming so much food, and I was just losing weight even faster the more I would eat,” she said.
Rowan, who is Brooke’s daughter from her second husband, comedy writer and director Chris Henchy, continued to share that she started facing a constant urge to urinate, followed by blurry eyesight and a toe infection. “So these are blaring, red flags for undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes,” she added.
“The first couple months were rough because all my friends at my old school were hanging out with boys, and I decided to go to an all-girls school, and then I got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. So it was just a rough year all in all,” recalled Rowan.
The actress’ daughter noted that she made some close friends at the school, and it turned out to be her favorite place. However, she struggled during her freshman year, trying to stay positive despite the challenges.
However, as her mom, the Boy Who Cried Werewolf actress, noted it all as “an adjustment.”