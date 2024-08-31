Entertainment

Brooke Sheild’s daughter fights THIS health battle for years

Brooke Sheild’s daughter revealed struggling with major health concern since her freshman year

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Brooke Sheild’s daughter revealed struggling with major health concern since her freshman year
Brooke Sheild’s daughter revealed struggling with major health concern since her freshman year

Brooke Shield’s daughter, Rowan Henchy, is sharing shocking news of struggling with some serious health issues for years!

First noticed back in 2018, the A Castle for Christmas actress’ daughter, while speaking exclusively to people, revealed that she had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during her freshman year.

“First of all, I lost a lot of weight, really rapidly. But I was eating two meals [for] each meal. I was consuming so much food, and I was just losing weight even faster the more I would eat,” she said.

Rowan, who is Brooke’s daughter from her second husband, comedy writer and director Chris Henchy, continued to share that she started facing a constant urge to urinate, followed by blurry eyesight and a toe infection. “So these are blaring, red flags for undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes,” she added.

“The first couple months were rough because all my friends at my old school were hanging out with boys, and I decided to go to an all-girls school, and then I got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. So it was just a rough year all in all,” recalled Rowan.

The actress’ daughter noted that she made some close friends at the school, and it turned out to be her favorite place. However, she struggled during her freshman year, trying to stay positive despite the challenges.

However, as her mom, the Boy Who Cried Werewolf actress, noted it all as “an adjustment.”

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Entertainment News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Selena Gomez gets BIG surprise as Benny Blanco engagement rumors swirl
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Katie Price fears dying from too many plastic surgeries
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev’s marriage uncovers surprising revelation
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Nicola Peltz Beckham posts first photos in weeks after her tragic loss
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Drew Barrymore's troubling karma leads to SHOCKING desires
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Taylor Swift finds new hobby inspired by beau Travis Kelce
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after son Jack Blue Bieber's birth
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Nicole Kidman steamy ‘Babygirl’ performance earns 6.5-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton to reprise role in 'One Tree Hill' reboot
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Justin Bieber faces bizarre issue after first baby with Hailey: 'honestly I'm sick'