King Charles struggles to cut naughty ribbon at inauguration

King Charles had quite a tense time cutting off a naughty ribbon at the Duthie Park today!
As per Press and Journal, he was present to inaugurate the Royal Horticultural Society’s yearly Summer Flower Show in the city of Aberdeen.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron escorted Your Majesty to the opening ceremony, where he was branded a large pair of scissors.
One video shared online showed King Charles happily approaching the golden strip with his cutting tool, and in a comic turn of events, struggling to slash through it.
At one point, Your Majesty looked at the crowd with a sigh, showing that he’s just about to give up.
But Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron came just in time to the rescue by stretching the cheeky ribbon a bit so that the Monarch finally does his job well.
Upon successfully inaugurating the Royal Horticultural Society’s Summer Flower Show, King Charles rejoiced with a grand smile, even lifting the pair of scissors into the air.
Visitors immediately started clapping and hooting to cheer him on as Your Majesty engaged in a conversation with Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron, possibly about his struggling moment.