World

Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision

Three ships collision incident from the two countries have occurred in the same area in the last two week

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision
Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision

Tensions between China and the Philippines escalated as both nations traded blame following a collision between their ships in disputed waters.

As per reports, Beijing has charged the Philippines of "deliberately" colliding with a Chinese ship, while the Philippines has maintained that a Chinese ship "directly and intentionally rammed" into its vessel.

The latest in a protracted and worsening dispute between the two nations over numerous islands and areas in the South China Sea is the collision that occurred on Saturday close to Sabina Shoal.

Notably, at least three such accidents involving ships from the two countries have occurred in the same area in the last two weeks.

Situated around 75 nautical miles from the west coast of the Philippines and 630 nautical miles from China, the Sabina Shoal is claimed by China as Xianbin Jiao and by the Philippines as Escoda Shoal.

An annual $3 trillion worth of trade occurs through the South China Sea, a significant maritime route.

Except for areas that are disputed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, Beijing controls nearly the whole South China Sea.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

World News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Search operation underway for missing helicopter in Russia's Kamchatka
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Israel allows Gaza residents to return home for the first time since October
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years