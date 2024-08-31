Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision

Tensions between China and the Philippines escalated as both nations traded blame following a collision between their ships in disputed waters.
As per reports, Beijing has charged the Philippines of "deliberately" colliding with a Chinese ship, while the Philippines has maintained that a Chinese ship "directly and intentionally rammed" into its vessel.
The latest in a protracted and worsening dispute between the two nations over numerous islands and areas in the South China Sea is the collision that occurred on Saturday close to Sabina Shoal.
Notably, at least three such accidents involving ships from the two countries have occurred in the same area in the last two weeks.
Situated around 75 nautical miles from the west coast of the Philippines and 630 nautical miles from China, the Sabina Shoal is claimed by China as Xianbin Jiao and by the Philippines as Escoda Shoal.
An annual $3 trillion worth of trade occurs through the South China Sea, a significant maritime route.
Except for areas that are disputed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, Beijing controls nearly the whole South China Sea.