Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne has finally had enough of criticism.

The 41-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne has been receiving harsh criticism for her dramatic weight loss ever since his tragic death this July.

After months of enduring the brutal backlash, Kelly has now finally broken her silence to shut down the critics with an explosive response.

In a social media clip shared on Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the So Undercover star lashed out, “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill, or ‘Get off Ozempic,’ or ‘You don’t look right.’”

“My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life,” she continued.

Blasting the critics, Kelly Osbourne added, “So to all those people, f–k off.”

Standing by her daughter’s side, Sharon Osbourne defended, "She's right. She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

Ozzy Osbourne – legendary English singer known as the Prince of Darkness – died of cardiac arrest on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, in Jordans, UK.

