  By Riba Shaikh
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties

Prince Harry has sparked a debate among Royal quarters about his return to the UK with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, with his persistent fight to gain UK security, is believed to be "clearing path" for Meghan and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry's years-long legal battle for tax-payer funded security in the UK saw a major development recently as The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) decided to finally review threats against the duke and his family.

Now, royal experts are convinced that Harry's renewed and persistent efforts to win back 24-hour armed police protection on his UK visits with family is a sign that he will be bringing back Meghan and the kids to his home country soon.

Speaking on the same on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, Editor Matt Wilkinson asked, "it fair to say that we can add stubborn to the Duke of Sussex? Because he will not let this security issue go."

To which one of his guests, Jack Royston, Chief Royal Correspondent at Newsweek, responded, "And so if he’s now being assessed by the Risk Assessment/Bodyguard (R&B) again, does that suggest that he might be planning some kind of a move back to Britain or more time in Britain or some kind of return to some form of royal duty?”

Meanwhile, Royal reporter Bronte Coy noted, "For there to be this very dramatic U-turn in the whole situation where he is effectively getting what he wants."

Bronte continued, "although we don’t know what the outcome of this assessment will be, it just feels like an extraordinary sort of new chapter in the whole saga."

"It comes at such an interesting time, where we’ve been watching so closely Harry’s moves towards reconciliation with his father, and the fact that they met up in September when he was over here," she added.

The royal report further argued "Is something happening? Are we moving towards clearing the path for Harry to be more involved in the UK and the royal family.

This reassessment into duke's security risk decision came eight months after Harry lost his lawsuit in High Court to reinstate his taxpayer-funded privilege.

