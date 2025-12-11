Emily in Paris has fans buzzing with excitement after dropping a thrilling update ahead of the highly anticipated release of Season 5.
On Wednesday, the official account of the Netflix series and Lilly Collins shared a joint post to ignite the anticipation among fans.
In a shared post Collins, starring as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, dazzled in a black strapless gown amid festive Christmas decorations at The Plaza Hotel, New York.
The carousel post also showcased her chic micro-bob look and matching opera gloves.
Her appearance is part of the promotional activities for the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, which is set to premiere on December 18, 2025.
The series of images dropped along with a caption, “Emily in Paris is the reason for a glam holiday season”
Selena Gomez also turned to the comment section to show love on the post as she dropped the heart in eyes emoji.
Her fans also took to the comment section to express their excitement and affection for Collins.
One fan wrote, “I couldn't be happier and more excited for you and the entire Emily team in Paris. You keep killing us with every look!”
Another commented, “So beautiful, looking forward to season 5.”
While the this simply noted, “Gorgeous.”
Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to be released on Netflix.