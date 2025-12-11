Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

'Emily in Paris' season 5 is set to premiere on December 18, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lilly Collins before season 5 release
‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lilly Collins before season 5 release

Emily in Paris has fans buzzing with excitement after dropping a thrilling update ahead of the highly anticipated release of Season 5.

On Wednesday, the official account of the Netflix series and Lilly Collins shared a joint post to ignite the anticipation among fans.

In a shared post Collins, starring as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, dazzled in a black strapless gown amid festive Christmas decorations at The Plaza Hotel, New York.

The carousel post also showcased her chic micro-bob look and matching opera gloves.

You Might Like:


Her appearance is part of the promotional activities for the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, which is set to premiere on December 18, 2025.

The series of images dropped along with a caption, “Emily in Paris is the reason for a glam holiday season”

Selena Gomez also turned to the comment section to show love on the post as she dropped the heart in eyes emoji.

Her fans also took to the comment section to express their excitement and affection for Collins.

One fan wrote, “I couldn't be happier and more excited for you and the entire Emily team in Paris. You keep killing us with every look!”

Another commented, “So beautiful, looking forward to season 5.”

While the this simply noted, “Gorgeous.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to be released on Netflix. 

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release

‘Supergirl’ first poster sparks excitement ahead of trailer release
Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC

Taylor Swift makes charming arrival at Stephen Colbert show in NYC
Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50

Jeff Garcia, beloved voice actor of Sheen in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, passes away at 50
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser
Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film

Billie Eilish unveils James Cameron magic in 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film
Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian named among Forbes' 2025 Power Women
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's chemistry ignites in first trailer of 'The Drama'
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

Kim Kardashian's ‘awful’ claim sparks explosive reaction from Howard Stern

Latest News

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release

‘Emily in Paris’ drops thrilling update on Lily Collins before season 5 release
Is Prince Harry returning to the UK with Meghan Markle soon?

Is Prince Harry returning to the UK with Meghan Markle soon?
Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critics with brutal response on her weight loss
Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study

Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study