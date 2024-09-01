Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’

Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building might have a “blank space” for pal Taylor Swift to fill!
Speaking exclusively to Will Marfuggi of E! News in an August 27 interview, the American actor and singer, 32, reacted to a recent rumored speculation on the Cruel Summer starlet’s cameo appearance on the latest series of Gomez’s hit show.
“You’re hilarious. She’s a little busy, you guys,” responded the Calm Down singer as she hilariously laughed off the rumors.
“Oh dear, I love that,” she continued.
However, Gomez hinted that having Swift make a cameo in her could be her wildest dream and could prove to be the most thrilling addition to the show.
The Rare Beauty founder was joined by her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the interview.
“Listen, she calls us every day. Here—she’s calling right now. Ahh, I’ll take it later,” quipped Steve, who was then joined by Short, joking, “No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 a.m.”
Gushing over the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, Steve said, “Here's how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena. Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly, and so does Selena. In the situations I've seen—politically, trolls, everything—she just seems to have wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things.”
“I wish I was recording that to send to her,” reacted Gomez as she was sentimental and touched by her costar’s remarks.