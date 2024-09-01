Entertainment

Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev was taken into custody on domestic violence charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev was taken into custody on domestic violence charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev was taken into custody on domestic violence charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024

Nikki Garcia is hinting towards separation from her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, with the recent move!

Since the arrest of the Dancing with the Stars pro on Thursday morning, August 29, major revelations have been unfolding, potentially suggesting that the couple’s relationship has remained strained for quite some time.

In a new update, the former WWE wrestler has been spotted solo with her four-year-old son, Matteo, as she beamingly onboarded a private jet at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Garcia stepped out in public without her wedding ring, which sparked speculations of separation from the DWTS alum.

Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev

The American TV personality was first captured while stepping out of her home at Napa Valley, California, which she shares with Chigvintsev, and had a brief stop at Starbucks before heading towards the airport.

A day earlier, some sources close to the couple disclosed to TMZ that their marriage had been “volatile” for some time and the news of the dancer’s arrest was not so surprising for them.

“It was shocking, but not shocking,” said the insider to the outlet.

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Entertainment News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Noel Gallagher discloses real reason for feuding with Liam Gallagher
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Selena Gomez bombarded with Benny Blanco kisses in sizzling PDA
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Kris Jenner makes surprising date night appearance with Jeff Bezos