Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia is hinting towards separation from her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, with the recent move!
Since the arrest of the Dancing with the Stars pro on Thursday morning, August 29, major revelations have been unfolding, potentially suggesting that the couple’s relationship has remained strained for quite some time.
In a new update, the former WWE wrestler has been spotted solo with her four-year-old son, Matteo, as she beamingly onboarded a private jet at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Garcia stepped out in public without her wedding ring, which sparked speculations of separation from the DWTS alum.
The American TV personality was first captured while stepping out of her home at Napa Valley, California, which she shares with Chigvintsev, and had a brief stop at Starbucks before heading towards the airport.
A day earlier, some sources close to the couple disclosed to TMZ that their marriage had been “volatile” for some time and the news of the dancer’s arrest was not so surprising for them.
“It was shocking, but not shocking,” said the insider to the outlet.