Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

In a recently conducted poll, it was revealed what two-thirds of the Americans view about the reactions of both candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, once the results of the 2024 elections are out.
In the ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Friday, the respondents were asked if Harris and Trump would accept the 2024 presidential election result, to which 68 percent of the respondents said that the Democratic presidential candidate would likely accept the outcomes.
Meanwhile, only 29 percent believe that Trump will be the one willing to accept the results.
A two-thirds majority believes that the former president won’t be prepared to accept the outcome.
Next in the poll, the voters were questioned if they are confident enough that the forthcoming election will show the result accurately.
It was found out that 65 percent of the respondents think that the outcome will be correct, while 34 percent are of the opinion that they lack confidence in the result.
The survey also revealed that those who identified themselves as very conservative were less willing to accept the outcome compared to those who labeled themselves as liberal, moderate, or somewhat conservative.
The 2024 United States residential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.