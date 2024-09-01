Hamza Ali Abbasi to play legendary athlete Abdul Khaliq in upcoming biopic

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 01, 2024
Pakistan's legendary sprinter Abdul Khaliq may be getting his own biopic soon and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi will be essaying the main role. 

The film will truly be high-budget as it is being produced by Jamil Baig, the owner of Nueplex cinemas chain.

To note, the film will be Abdul Khaliq: The Flying Bird in reference to the title  “Flying Bird of Asia” given to him by the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the 1956 Delhi Indo-Pak Meet. 

This biopic will cover the sprinter's journey from the Artillery Regiment to the world athletics stage. 

At this time of writing, there is no tentative date to hit screens but speculations regarding its release is sometime in 2025.

Abdul Khaliq was among Pakistan's first sporting superstars 

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is a household name in Pakistan's showbiz industry has garnered eyeballs after the alleged news of his role in Abdul Khaliq's biopic did rounds. 

On the personal front, Hamza Ali Abbasi married the Verna actress Naimal Khawar Khan in an intimate wedding affair back in 2019. 

