Sci-Tech

Black holes remain mystery, 85 years after Oppenheimer's discovery

Black holes remain universe's greatest mystery, 85 years after Oppenheimer's groundbreaking discovery

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Black holes remain mystery 85 years after Oppenheimers discovery
Black holes remain mystery 85 years after Oppenheimer's discovery

Eighty-five years ago, J. Robert Oppenheimer and Hartland Snyder revolutionized understanding of the universe with their groundbreaking paper on black holes.

Yet, despite significant advancements, black holes continue to baffle scientists, leaving many questions unanswered.

Professor Nils Andersson, an expert on astrophysics and black holes, reflects on the importance of Oppenheimer's findings..

"The paper was remarkable, and its abstract could almost be written today, as very little has changed," he noted.

The Oppenheimer-Snyder model, published in 1939, laid the foundation for our understanding of black holes.

However, it wasn't until the 1960s, with the advent of x-ray astronomy, that the significance of their work became apparent.

Einstein first predicted the existence of black holes in 1916, but the term "black hole" wasn't coined until 1967 by American astronomer John Wheeler.

Since then, scientists have made significant discoveries, including the first-ever image of a black hole captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) in 2019.

The same black hole was later imaged in polarized light in 2021, revealing magnetized rings.

Andersson noted that these discoveries have strengthened our understanding of black holes, which are now known to be common, with an estimated 10 million to one billion in the Milky Way alone.

Despite this progress, much remains unknown.

Theories suggest that falling into a black hole would be a fatal experience, with some proposing that you would be stretched out like spaghetti, while others predict instant death due to quantum effects.

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions

Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Sci-Tech News

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Why the US military is launching highly upgraded spy balloons?
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Robotic surgery takes gynecological treatments to new heights
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Instagram Launches Creator Lab with fresh Tools for next-gen content creators
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Elon Musk’s X suspended in Brazil following court ruling
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Gmail for android unveils AI-powered Q&A for smarter inbox searches
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft eyeing major investments in OpenAI
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling