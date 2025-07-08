OnePlus Buds 4 and Smaller OnePlus Watch launched in US

OnePlus has officially released the 43mm variant of the Watch 3 and the new Buds 4 earbuds are the latest products released across the US.
OnePlus Watch 3 specs
OnePlus Watch 3 is the brand’s first full-featured smartwatch available in a compact size, with a comprehensive suite of features.
It offers up to 60 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and seven days in Power Saver Mode.
It consists of a lightweight (37.8g) stainless steel build, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, featuring a second low-power chip to help with battery life.
Pricing
The recently introduced feature is available in two tantalising hues, including Silver Steel and Black Steel at $299.99.
OnePlus Buds 4 specs
The OnePlus Buds 4 supports Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0, 3D Audio, and low-latency performance, offering an acoustic listening experience.
It is powered by dual 11mm and 6mm drivers in each bud, offering high-quality sound with smart noise cancellation.
Pricing
The OnePlus Buds 4 are available in Storm Grey and Zen Green colours, at $129.99.
Availability
Both devices are currently available for sale from today.