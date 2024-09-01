Rescuers recover 17 bodies from missing helicopter in Russia’s Kamchatka

A helicopter carrying 22 people, mostly tourists, recently went missing in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.
As per BBC, rescuers have found no survivors from a helicopter crash and recovered 17 bodies.
The Kamchatka peninsula, renowned for its active volcanoes, is a well-known tourist area.
The cause of the crash remains unclear. However, Interfax news agency reported that pilot error, potentially due to fog, is the main theory behind the crash.
Earlier reports had indicated that thick fog was complicating rescue efforts.
The Mi-8T helicopter, carrying 19 tourists and three crew members, was located on Sunday morning in a hilly area.
Emergency ministry official Ivan Lemikhov stated that 17 bodies had been found, and the search for the remaining missing people would continue at dawn on Monday.
The helicopter was owned by Vityaz-Aero, a Kamchatka-based company that organizes tourist flights. The Mi-8 helicopter, designed during the Soviet era, is still commonly used in Russia.