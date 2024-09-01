Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance

Britain’s Elliot Giles set a new road mile world record on Sunday, September 1, with a time of 3 minutes 51.3 seconds at the New Balance KO Meile in Dusseldorf.
Giles, who reached the semi-finals of the Olympic 800m, narrowly defeated US middle-distance runner Yared Nuguse, who won bronze in the 1500m at the Paris Games.
Nuguse finished in 3:51.9, surpassing the previous record of 3:56.13 set by American Hobbs Kessler at the 2023 World Road Running Championships in Riga.
Both runners also beat the pending record of 3:54.6 set earlier this year by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
The one-mile track record, set by Morocco’s Hicham el Guerrouj in 1999, stands at 3:43.13, while Giles’ best time on the track is 3:51.63.
Although the road mile was officially recognized as a world record event only a year ago, it has a notable history.
Sydney Maree has held the Fifth Avenue mile record in New York since 1981 with 3:47.6.
Last year, Josh Kerr ran 3:47.9 in the same US race, which isn’t eligible for official records.