Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance

September 01, 2024

  • September 01, 2024
Britain’s Elliot Giles set a new road mile world record on Sunday, September 1, with a time of 3 minutes 51.3 seconds at the New Balance KO Meile in Dusseldorf.

Giles, who reached the semi-finals of the Olympic 800m, narrowly defeated US middle-distance runner Yared Nuguse, who won bronze in the 1500m at the Paris Games.

Nuguse finished in 3:51.9, surpassing the previous record of 3:56.13 set by American Hobbs Kessler at the 2023 World Road Running Championships in Riga.

Both runners also beat the pending record of 3:54.6 set earlier this year by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

The one-mile track record, set by Morocco’s Hicham el Guerrouj in 1999, stands at 3:43.13, while Giles’ best time on the track is 3:51.63.

Although the road mile was officially recognized as a world record event only a year ago, it has a notable history.

Sydney Maree has held the Fifth Avenue mile record in New York since 1981 with 3:47.6.

Last year, Josh Kerr ran 3:47.9 in the same US race, which isn’t eligible for official records. 

