Home / Sports

Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief

Portugal FA chief defends Cristiano Ronaldo's decision not to attend Diogo Jota's funeral

Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jotas funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief
Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision not to attend Diogo Jota’s funeral got support from Portugal FA Chief Pedro Proença.

According to Goal, the head of the Portuguese Football Federation called the widespread criticism of Ronaldo’s absence from his teammate’s funeral after his tragic death “injustice.”

Liverpool forward Jota tragically lost his life alongside his brother Andre Silva in a road traffic accident on July 3, just days after marrying childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.

The tragic death shook not only the football fraternity but the whole world. The funeral of the Portuguese footballer in his hometown of Gondomar was attended by domestic and international teammates.

However, Ronaldo opted to stay away from the last rites as a sign of respect, as his presence might overshadow proceedings.

The 40-year-old’s decision sparked criticism, as fans believed that he should attend the emotional service.

Proença, defending CR7's decision, said, “It's an immense injustice to say that Cristiano, in some way, played a more detached role in this. From the very beginning, the captain was with us and was one of the people who most closely connected with the national team family, with Jota's own blood family.”

“And I say it again: what they said about our captain is unfair. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the people who felt it the most, especially because he was a true teammate of Jota. His physical absence means nothing more than that, because he never abandoned this family,” he added.

Al Nassr star and Jota made 32 international appearances together and won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo also shared an emotional tribute for Jota on social media, expressing his shock at the tragic passing.

Read more :

Sports

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'
The British F1 driver was eliminated in Q2 and starting 12th on the grid at the Hungaroring track

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham United?

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham United?
Football enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming on NBC channel and Fubo as well for free at 2 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi injury might not be ‘serious,’ Inter Miami boss reveals

Lionel Messi injury might not be ‘serious,’ Inter Miami boss reveals
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano believes Lionel Messi’s hamstring injury ‘is not something serious’

Rahaman Ali, younger brother of boxer Muhammad Ali, passes away at 82

Rahaman Ali, younger brother of boxer Muhammad Ali, passes away at 82
Muhammad Ali's daughter Hana Ali also wrote a heartfelt note to her uncle on his demise

Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance

Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance
Red Bull driver Verstappen lowers expectations from F1 season after Hungarian GP Qualifying setback

Charles Leclerc aims to ‘finish job’ after ‘difficult’ Hungarian GP pole

Charles Leclerc aims to ‘finish job’ after ‘difficult’ Hungarian GP pole
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leaves McLaren title hopes hanging after sensational Hungarian GP pole position

Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset

Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset
Victoria Mboko claims shocking victory over Coco Gauff to reach Canadian Open quarterfinals

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow

Lewis Hamilton calls himself ‘useless’ after Hungarian GP blow
Hamilton has not managed to finish on the podium in any of the 13 races he's raced for Ferrari so far