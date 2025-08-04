Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision not to attend Diogo Jota’s funeral got support from Portugal FA Chief Pedro Proença.
According to Goal, the head of the Portuguese Football Federation called the widespread criticism of Ronaldo’s absence from his teammate’s funeral after his tragic death “injustice.”
Liverpool forward Jota tragically lost his life alongside his brother Andre Silva in a road traffic accident on July 3, just days after marrying childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.
The tragic death shook not only the football fraternity but the whole world. The funeral of the Portuguese footballer in his hometown of Gondomar was attended by domestic and international teammates.
However, Ronaldo opted to stay away from the last rites as a sign of respect, as his presence might overshadow proceedings.
The 40-year-old’s decision sparked criticism, as fans believed that he should attend the emotional service.
Proença, defending CR7's decision, said, “It's an immense injustice to say that Cristiano, in some way, played a more detached role in this. From the very beginning, the captain was with us and was one of the people who most closely connected with the national team family, with Jota's own blood family.”
“And I say it again: what they said about our captain is unfair. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the people who felt it the most, especially because he was a true teammate of Jota. His physical absence means nothing more than that, because he never abandoned this family,” he added.
Al Nassr star and Jota made 32 international appearances together and won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
Ronaldo also shared an emotional tribute for Jota on social media, expressing his shock at the tragic passing.