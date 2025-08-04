Home / Sports

Oscar Piastri opens up on losing Hungarian Grand Prix to Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri has reflected on his Hungarian Grand Prix defeat to teammate Lando Norris.

According to Racing News 365, after a poor start, Norris decided to change his plan and to stop for tires only once during the race, while his teammate stuck to the original plan of stopping twice, resulting in a lot of time for him to catch up to the 25-year-old.

Norris made his only pit stop on Lap 31, while Piastri made his second stop on Lap 46.

Following the second stop, he passed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on Lap 51 but had 19 laps left to catch up to his teammate if he wanted to win the race.

After finishing second at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 3, the 27-year-old opened up about the pit stop plan.

Piastri told media, “So, we tried something. Was it the right thing in the end? I don't know. But it's always much easier when you're the car behind to take that risk. For Lando, there was virtually nothing to lose by trying a one-stop race. For myself, potentially there was.”

“But a two-stop was always the plan before the race... Could we have matched Lando? That's the question that I don't have the answer to. So, I guess that's the only thing. But we wanted to try and win the race as well, and the best way of trying to beat Lando is by trying to win the race as well,” he added.

The Australian car racer further said that they will surely analyse if they could make any changes.

It is worth noting that Norris’s win has reduced Piastri's lead to 9 points ahead of summer break.

