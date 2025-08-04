Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

The boyhood club of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva has dedicated their team jersey for the 2025-26 season as a special tribute.
Diogo and his brother Andre died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.
Gondomar SC has printed pictures of the two players on the front of all three of their football kits, the home, away and third kits.
While, on the back of each shirt, their names are printed below an infinity symbol.
Gondomar said in a statement on social media, noting, "Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football."
The club, which also named its youth academy after Jota in 2022, added, "Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."
Gondomar isn't the only club to have paid tribute to the two brothers as Liverpool has also honoured them with their new kit for the 2025-26 which includes a special "Forever 20" emblem to honour Diogo, who wore the number 20 shirt.
In addition to this, Liverpool have permanently retired the number 20 jersey and they've also revealed plans to create a memorial statue for both him and his brother.