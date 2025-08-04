Home / Sports

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

Diogo and his brother Andre died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire in the Zamora

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute
Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

The boyhood club of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva has dedicated their team jersey for the 2025-26 season as a special tribute.

Diogo and his brother Andre died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.

Gondomar SC has printed pictures of the two players on the front of all three of their football kits, the home, away and third kits.

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

While, on the back of each shirt, their names are printed below an infinity symbol.

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

Gondomar said in a statement on social media, noting, "Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football."

The club, which also named its youth academy after Jota in 2022, added, "Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."

Gondomar isn't the only club to have paid tribute to the two brothers as Liverpool has also honoured them with their new kit for the 2025-26 which includes a special "Forever 20" emblem to honour Diogo, who wore the number 20 shirt.

In addition to this, Liverpool have permanently retired the number 20 jersey and they've also revealed plans to create a memorial statue for both him and his brother.

Read more :

Sports

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot breaks 36-years record with Tour de France Femmes win

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot breaks 36-years record with Tour de France Femmes win
The French bicycle racer returned from retirement this season to win Tour de France Femmes within three years

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his Hungary GP weekend: 'I'm glad it's over'
The British F1 driver was eliminated in Q2 and starting 12th on the grid at the Hungaroring track

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham United?

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham United?
Football enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming on NBC channel and Fubo as well for free at 2 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi injury might not be ‘serious,’ Inter Miami boss reveals

Lionel Messi injury might not be ‘serious,’ Inter Miami boss reveals
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano believes Lionel Messi’s hamstring injury ‘is not something serious’

Rahaman Ali, younger brother of boxer Muhammad Ali, passes away at 82

Rahaman Ali, younger brother of boxer Muhammad Ali, passes away at 82
Muhammad Ali's daughter Hana Ali also wrote a heartfelt note to her uncle on his demise

Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance

Max Verstappen makes bombshell claim about Red Bull F1 performance
Red Bull driver Verstappen lowers expectations from F1 season after Hungarian GP Qualifying setback

Charles Leclerc aims to ‘finish job’ after ‘difficult’ Hungarian GP pole

Charles Leclerc aims to ‘finish job’ after ‘difficult’ Hungarian GP pole
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leaves McLaren title hopes hanging after sensational Hungarian GP pole position

Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset

Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset
Victoria Mboko claims shocking victory over Coco Gauff to reach Canadian Open quarterfinals