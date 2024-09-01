Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon turned heads in Venice as they joined George and Amal Clooney for a glamorous double date.
On Saturday, August 31, the actors arrived in Italy for the 81st Venice International Film Festival and embarked on a double dinner date with their respective partners, Ines de Ramon and Amal Clooney, as PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
The group had dinner at one of George and Amal's favourite places, Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, which they always make time to visit while they are in the city.
They all arrived by motorboat taxi from the five-star island hotel where George and Amal were staying on their trip, and they all made a striking entrance.
Pitt dressed for the evening event in a cream-coloured suit, white shirt, and white shoes, while his girlfriend de Ramon donned a black dress that was tight and paired with black heels and a grey Kelly purse.
Amal wore a black dress, while George wore a blue suit and white shirt.
They were served tagliata di manzo (sliced beef), paccheri pasta, porcini mushrooms and truffle risotto, and zucchini flowers in batter stuffed with mozzarella during their meal at the restaurant. Red and white wine was presented with each dish.
Pitt and George finished their meal with a plate of tiramisù, while de Ramon and Amal enjoyed wild strawberries with wild strawberry sorbet.
After initially renting the restaurant for a private event that evening, George spent the first thirty minutes hosting a party of Apple TV executives who were also dining there.