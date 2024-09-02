Kareena Kapoor shares heartwarming message for son Taimur and Jeh: READ

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Kareena Kapoor guaranteed unconditional love and support to her kids, Taimur and Jeh in heart melting post.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, the Crew actress shared an empowering message for her sons, whom she shares with husband Saif Ali Khan.

“My kids never have to pretend to be perfect for me. They don't have to get a 4.0. They don't need to be a star athlete. They don't need to nail a killer job or be successful in the eyes of the world,” the post read.

It further continued, “They can trip and fall. They can make mistakes. They can make up their mind and then change it. They can be in a bad mood. They can form their own beliefs and make their own choices and show up in the world in whatever way brings them joy.”

The inspiring post concluded with, “They can call me during their worst moments and I will love them exactly the same. They are beautiful, complex human beings, not a collection of accomplishments.”

Kareen Kapoor’s post was captioned, “Goodmorning Monday Read that again and again...”

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Netflix chic-flick Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon, and Tabbu.

