Mohsin Naqvi set to succeed Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is all set to replace Jay Shah to become the new Asian Cricket Council chief.

Naqvi will most likely take the new role after the ACC meeting in October-November 2024, Hindustan Times reported.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, who will become the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) next year, will have to leave the other two positions, BCCI’s secretary and ACC chairman.

The news agency PTI claimed in a report that Naqvi will be named as the new chairman, whereas the formal announcement will be made later this year.

A PTI source quoted, “When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term. When Jay Shah steps down, the PCB chief will take over."

Jay Shah Reacts On New ICC Job

Jay Shah, after electing as new ICC chief, said, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket.”

He further added, “We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets.”

Shah vowed to make cricket ‘more inclusive and popular than ever before.’

Jannik Sinner reacts to Alcaraz and Djokovic shock exit from US Open
Jannik Sinner reacts to Alcaraz and Djokovic shock exit from US Open
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Mohamad Salah breaks silence on new Liverpool deal
Mohamad Salah breaks silence on new Liverpool deal
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols
Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Kimi Antonelli announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes
Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba passes away at 39
Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba passes away at 39
Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis' big win at Paris Paralympics
Narendra Modi celebrates Rubina Francis' big win at Paris Paralympics
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother mourned in nationwide sports silence
Cristiano Ronaldo shares 'special bond' with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Cristiano Ronaldo shares 'special bond' with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video
Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin in major upset
Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin in major upset