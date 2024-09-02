Mohsin Naqvi set to succeed Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is all set to replace Jay Shah to become the new Asian Cricket Council chief.
Naqvi will most likely take the new role after the ACC meeting in October-November 2024, Hindustan Times reported.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, who will become the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) next year, will have to leave the other two positions, BCCI’s secretary and ACC chairman.
The news agency PTI claimed in a report that Naqvi will be named as the new chairman, whereas the formal announcement will be made later this year.
A PTI source quoted, “When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term. When Jay Shah steps down, the PCB chief will take over."
Jay Shah Reacts On New ICC Job
Jay Shah, after electing as new ICC chief, said, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket.”
He further added, “We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets.”
Shah vowed to make cricket ‘more inclusive and popular than ever before.’