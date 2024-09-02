Entertainment

George Clooney warmly embraces Brad Pitt as ‘Wolfs’ gets 4-minute standing ovation

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’ was premiered at Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024


George Clooney and Brad Pitt are grooving excitedly as their upcoming film Wolfs receives a hearty 4-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival!

The film that is set to release in the US on September 20, made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, and ended with receiving a longstanding ovation.

As the credits started rolling at the end of the crime romp, Pitt and the Ticket to Paradise actor beamed and grooved as they excitedly hugged each other.

The Tomorrowland actor then shared a sweet kiss with his lawyer wife, Amal, before he made his way down the stairs with the Bullet Train actor to greet the fans cheering at the venue.

The premiere took place with a delay of over 30 minutes as the fans packed Venice’s Sala Grande, eager to catch a glimpse of the Troy actor and Clooney. When the duo finally made their way inside the venue, the theatre buzzed with excitement, reported Variety.

Both the actors made their way on each side of the carpet as they signed autographs before the security guided them towards their allotted seats.

On the personal front, both the actors enjoyed a double date along with their respective partners at Clooney and Amal's one of the favourite restaurants, a day before the movie’s premiere.

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

Entertainment News

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra radiate bliss in loved-up snaps: SEE
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Jennifer Lopez ‘look out for herself’ amid Ben Affleck divorce
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Lee Min ho's unexpected marriage announcement shocks fans: 'STAY SINGLE FOREVER'
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
George Clooney, Amal electrify ‘Wolfs’ premiere with glamorous looks
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement