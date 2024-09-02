George Clooney warmly embraces Brad Pitt as ‘Wolfs’ gets 4-minute standing ovation

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are grooving excitedly as their upcoming film Wolfs receives a hearty 4-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival!
The film that is set to release in the US on September 20, made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, and ended with receiving a longstanding ovation.
As the credits started rolling at the end of the crime romp, Pitt and the Ticket to Paradise actor beamed and grooved as they excitedly hugged each other.
The Tomorrowland actor then shared a sweet kiss with his lawyer wife, Amal, before he made his way down the stairs with the Bullet Train actor to greet the fans cheering at the venue.
The premiere took place with a delay of over 30 minutes as the fans packed Venice’s Sala Grande, eager to catch a glimpse of the Troy actor and Clooney. When the duo finally made their way inside the venue, the theatre buzzed with excitement, reported Variety.
Both the actors made their way on each side of the carpet as they signed autographs before the security guided them towards their allotted seats.
On the personal front, both the actors enjoyed a double date along with their respective partners at Clooney and Amal's one of the favourite restaurants, a day before the movie’s premiere.