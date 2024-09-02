George Clooney wins heart at Venice Film Festival with THIS gesture

George Clooney proved himself to be a true gentleman as he came to the rescue of a fallen photographer on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.
The 63-year-old actor, who was attending the premiere of his new film Wolfs alongside his wife Amal Clooney, quickly sprang into action when he saw the photographer take a tumble in front of him.
Clooney rushed to the photographer's aid, offering his hand to help him up, before taking matters into his own hands and grabbing the camera to start snapping photos himself.
The Oscar-winning star couldn't resist pulling a few hilarious facial expressions for the camera, much to the delight of his wife Amal, who was watching on.
Amal looked stunning in a yellow corseted gown, complete with delicate lace and a dramatic ruffled skirt.
The incident stole the show at the highly-anticipated event, with many in attendance praising Clooney's quick thinking and kind nature.
Wolfs, which also stars Brad Pitt, follows two criminal "clean up" specialists who are hired for the same job, leading to a series of hilarious and unexpected events.
The Venice Film Festival runs until September 9.