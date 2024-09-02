Prince Harry’s New York security beefed up after catastrophic car chase

Prince Harry is all prepared to receive a heightened level of security at his upcoming summit in New York City.
On September 15, he will touch down in the Big Apple for showing up as special guest at a Diana Award conference, which is a part of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.
As per Express UK, there have been concerns regarding the tightening of his protection for a while now.
But this time around, there is a particular event that has motivated officials to beef the number of people who shall be present to guard the Duke of Sussex.
New York Police Department previously told a United Kingdom court that the paparazzi have been “reckless” when it comes to pursuing the royal family.
Even during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2023 visit, they were stuck in a high-speed chase by photographers in Midtown Manhattan.
The couple called it a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”
Noting this, the NYPD intelligence chief stated that the force will now be “enhancing the security resources afforded to the Duke and Duchess on future visits to the city.”