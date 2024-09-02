Prince William bows out of upcoming summit to avoid seeing Prince Harry

Prince William has decided to skip attending an upcoming summit for his dear Earthshot Prize scheduled in New York City.
Sources report that this is because the conference clashes with an event intended to honor Princess Diana, which has solely invited Prince Harry as a special guest at the very same site.
Although the Prince of Wales’ appearance was confirmed in July, just a few days after his brother announced participating in a Diana Award conference next door, he opted out of it.
But Prince Harry’s preparations for showing up are in full swing, including heightening his security level.
As per Express UK, Prince William will now be sending a video message to his guests instead, hoping to avoid a face-to-face encounter with the Duke of Sussex.
The two brothers had a good chance of initiating reconciliation talks during a recent memorial service for their late uncle, Sir Robert Fellowes.
At the time, it was informed that Prince William ignored Prince Harry throughout, intending to remain estranged.
“It’s a shame that he can’t put everything behind them for an event remembering their mother,” a royal insider said.