Entertainment

Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break

Adele went down in Guinness World Record book after last performance

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Adele went down in Guinness World Record book after last performance
Adele went down in Guinness World Record book after last performance

Adele not only broke down in joyous tears, but went on to break two big musical records while announcing a dishearteningly “incredibly long” break from her career.

Last weekend, she ended a spectacular £100million Munich residency venue, the two recent shows from which earned her Guinness World Records!

First one was for over 730,000 joining in from across the globe to hear the signer pop some great tunes as part of a sequence of her ten open-air concerts.

These gigs rolled out at a Messe in Riem arena, which had been customized just for Adele.

Named ‘Adele World,’ the area offered a diverse range of entertainment and catering options, thus attracting so many visitors for its first-of-kind services.

As per Daily Mail, the “highest attendance of any concert residence outside Las Vegas” was registed.

Now, the second record was for Adele having “the largest continuous outdoor LED screen” at the performance site.

Giving air to her singing break, she said, “I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do.”

“I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now,” Adele choked tears.

Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety

Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris

Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break

Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation

US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation

Entertainment News

US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Anya Taylor-Joy to play Elsa in live-action 'Frozen' adaptation?
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Brad Pitt gets ‘youthful body transformation’ after finding new love life
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Selena Gomez finds 'therapeutic' solace in singing for new movie 'Emilia Perez'
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Ed Sheeran ‘shockingly disappoints’ cousin with legal action threat
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
George Clooney wins heart at Venice Film Festival with THIS gesture
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra radiate bliss in loved-up snaps: SEE
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
George Clooney warmly embraces Brad Pitt as ‘Wolfs’ gets 4-minute standing ovation
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Jennifer Lopez ‘look out for herself’ amid Ben Affleck divorce
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Lee Min ho's unexpected marriage announcement shocks fans: 'STAY SINGLE FOREVER'
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron