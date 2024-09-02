Sports

Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris

Great Britain secured two gold medals in just 15 remarkable minutes at the Paris Paralympics

  September 02, 2024
Great Britain's Ellie Challis, the world champion, excelled in the women’s S3 50m backstroke final at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, September 2.

Shortly afterward, Louise Fiddes, 23, won the S14 100m breaststroke final, outpacing Brazilian contenders Debora and Beatriz Carneiro, as per BBC Sports.

With these wins, Great Britain secured two gold medals in just 15 remarkable minutes.

In five days of swimming in Paris, ParalympicsGB has won 18 medals, including 13 golds.

Both athletes, who are roommates in Paris, improved upon the silver medals they earned at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Fiddes, inspired by Challis’s victory, mentioned she was "on the edge of her seat" and felt motivated to achieve her own success.

Challis set a personal best with a time of 53.56 seconds, nearly five seconds ahead of Russian swimmer Zoia Shchurova, while Marta Fernandez Infante from Spain took the bronze.

Fiddes, who previously won bronze in the S14 200m freestyle, finished 0.55 seconds ahead of Debora Carneiro, with Beatriz Carneiro taking the bronze.

Challis will compete in the S3 100m freestyle heats on Tuesday.

