Anne Hathaway drops dreamy snaps from exotic getaway: SEE

Anne Hathaway is sharing breathtaking photos from her exotic escape!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 2, The Idea of You actress shared a carousel of gorgeous snaps that featured her enjoying a stunning getaway.
The actress shared a series of emojis that included cherry, coffee, watermelon, sun, yacht, and a beach, giving insights into what the images in the carousel hold.
First in the series was a picture of the Mother’s Instinct actress dressed in a casual white outfit along with matching footwear, sitting on a rock bench with a jaw-dropping view in the backdrop.
In the second photo was a cup of coffee in which the actress was adding honey with a glass honey dipper.
Then the carousel featured a mesmerising view from the getaway location, followed by Hathaway’s selfie where she had a scarf wrapped around her face. After this was a snap of cherry crates and some watermelon rinds.
One of the snaps also featured Taylor Swift’s concert and then some photos of the actress from a yacht and workout.
“Such a well-deserved vacation, so happy you shared it with us!” commented a fan.
“A very Solène summer,” penned another.
Another sweet comment read, “You look so amazing, Annie. I'm glad to see you happy.”