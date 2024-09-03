Johnny Gaudreau’s sister calls off wedding after losing ‘best big brothers’

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie is mourning her “absolute best big brothers’” loss!
On Thursday night, August 28, just a few hours before making their presence at their sister’s wedding, the American ice hockey player and his brother Matthew Gaudreau met an accident that tragically took their lives on the spot.
To pay a heartbreaking tribute to her brothers and mourn the loss, Katie announced the wedding cancellation through her Instagram account on Monday, September 2.
“To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John,” wrote Katty in a sentimental caption.
Praising her brothers, she continued, “The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for.”
Katie further made a promise in her statement to the late brothers and penned, “I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies.”
“This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honouring you both,” she expressed in a heartbreaking caption.
On Friday, August 30, the whole US sports community announced a nationwide silence to honour the hockey star and his brother. The teams paid tributes before kicking off their games.
“We are heartbroken for our friends at the Blue Jackets with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the NHL, and the entire Columbus Blue Jackets organisation,” noted the Cincinnati Reds as reported by CNN.