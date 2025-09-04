Messi outshines Ronaldo, Neymar, Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler

Home / Sports

Eden Hazard hails Messi as ‘greatest in history’, praises Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘big player’

Lionel Messi has outshined Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lamine Yamal as Eden Hazard names best dribbler.

According to The Sports Tak, Chelsea legend believe Messi is he only dribbler better than him. The Belgian legend has always believed that he has been one of the most talented players in recent years.

In a video posted by UEFA Champions League's official account on X (FKA Twitter), Hazard was questioned to remain silent until he heard the name of a player, who was a better dribbler than himself.

In an interview with L'Equipe last year, Hazard said that he was a better footballer than Ronaldo, but not Messi. He admitted that the Portuguese superstar was a bigger player.

He said, “Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I loved watching the Barcelona player, less so at the end, but he's the greatest in history. It's impossible to take the ball away from him. Cristiano is a bigger player than me but, in terms of pure football, I honestly don't think so. Neymar, maybe.”

“After that, he's no better than me, but at Real, you've got the best, also in terms of their careers: Benzema, Modric, they were the best, Kroos, Kev' (De Bruyne), they all exude football,” the footballer added.

Hazard retired from all forms of football in 2023 after terminating his contract at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract with Al-Nassr until 2027, while Lamine Yamal penned a contract until 2031 at Barcelona.

