Sinner joins Djokovic, Federer elite club after advancing to US Open semifinals

Jannik Sinner has joined an elite tennis club alongside Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after advancing into the US Open semifinals.

According to Clutch Points, the world No. 1 beat Lorenzo Musetti into the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 03, to continue his bid for second consecutive title and qualify for the fourth Grand Slam semifinals of the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old claimed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the 10th seed at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to join the elite club of the top-ranked tennis players.

As per Opta Ace, after the latest win, the Italian tennis professional has become the fourth No. 1 player to reach into all four semifinals of the majors in a season since 1973, after Ivan Lendl, Djokovic and Federer.

After winning the match, Sinner said, “Finding myself again in the semis of a grand slam, it’s a great achievement. We try to prepare in the best possible way to be in this position. I really like playing best-of-five, I know my body a little bit better, so I’m very pleased to be here again.”

Moreover, Sinner, who is eyeing becoming the first man to defend US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008, will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals on Friday, September 05.

Meanwhile, in the first semifinal on the Arthur Ashe, Novak Djokovic will clash with Carlos Alcaraz to continue his bid for his 25th Grand Slam title.

