Naomi Osaka inches closer to ‘dream’ after marching into US Open semifinals

Naomi Osaka advanced into the US Open semifinals after beating Karolina Muchova.
According to BBC, the two-time US Open champion said that her “dream is coming true” after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time as a mother.
The Japanese tennis professional, in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since winning the Australian Open in 2021, claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) victory over 11th seed Muchova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 3.
Leaching into the last four of a major tournament again was a big achievement for the four-time Grand Slam winner who has been on a 14-month break around the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.
The 27-year-old expressed, “It's my first time in a semi now (since becoming a mother). I was sitting up there watching and hoping I could have the opportunity to play on this court again. This is like my dream is coming true."
“It was an incredibly difficult match. She's one of the best players in the world, every time I play her, it's so difficult. Last year she beat me here when I had one of my best outfits, so I was really upset," she added jokingly.
Osaka will now clash with Amanda Anisimova in the US Open semifinals on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The American player qualified for the last of four after a stunning defeat over Iga Świątek.